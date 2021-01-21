Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 7,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

