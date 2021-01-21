Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 7,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $85.55.
About Cochlear
