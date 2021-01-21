Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

