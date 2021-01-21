Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of CODX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $940,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock worth $2,407,931 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

