CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

CCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

