Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 9.7%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 8,765,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,398,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $565.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

