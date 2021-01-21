Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden Sells 96,075 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CLDR stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

