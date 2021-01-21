Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s (CLG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CLG remained flat at $GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,234. The stock has a market cap of £574.88 million and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.98. Clipper Logistics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 661 ($8.64).

Get Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) alerts:

In other Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.