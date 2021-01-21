Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.