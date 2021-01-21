Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CLW opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $673.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

