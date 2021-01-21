Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 19.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were up 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 6,434,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,259,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

