Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 10,196,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,451,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

