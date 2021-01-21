CL King Increases W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target to $70.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CL King from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

