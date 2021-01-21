City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIG traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 470 ($6.14). 43,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,919. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £238.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other news, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55). Also, insider Rian Dartnell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

