Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

