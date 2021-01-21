Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

