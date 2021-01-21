Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.47

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 6436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.