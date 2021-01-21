Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) PT Lowered to $0.85

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPHRF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.