Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th.

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock remained flat at $C$10.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 552,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

