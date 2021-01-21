Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.58.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th.
Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock remained flat at $C$10.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 552,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
