Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $158.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

