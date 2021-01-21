Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.12

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.28. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 940,348 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
