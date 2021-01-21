Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 2056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $677.31 million, a P/E ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.