Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.62

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $39.71. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

