China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $11.00. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £43.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

About China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

