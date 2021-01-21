China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.89

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 21330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

