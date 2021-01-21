China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading 50% Higher

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)’s stock price traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 43,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

