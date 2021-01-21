China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

CEA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

