Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

