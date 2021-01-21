Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.08. 19,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,743. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

