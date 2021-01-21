Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 258,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.