Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 258,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

