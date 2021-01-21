Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.86

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.86 and last traded at $277.48, with a volume of 7102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

