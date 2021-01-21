Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.86

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.86 and last traded at $277.48, with a volume of 7102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.72.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.