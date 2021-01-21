Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.65

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 425878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

