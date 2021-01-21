Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Up 7%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 1,909,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,778,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

