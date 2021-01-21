Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $6.87. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 564,235 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

