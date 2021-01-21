Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Underperform”

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

