Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,508. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

