Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.67 ($5.49).

Shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.52. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

