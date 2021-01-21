Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Thursday. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

