CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $78.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

