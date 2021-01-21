Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

