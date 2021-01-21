Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

CTLT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.67. 831,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,493. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Catalent by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.