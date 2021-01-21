Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 22.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $12.97. 5,345,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,400,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $309.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

