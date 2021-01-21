Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,224. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 100.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

