Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.36 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.82 million to $127.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,224. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.