Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Carrier Global stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.