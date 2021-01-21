Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) PT Set at €14.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been given a €14.90 ($17.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.38 and a 200-day moving average of €13.90. Carrefour SA has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

