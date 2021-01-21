CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.