Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

