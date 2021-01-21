Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $314.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.