Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

