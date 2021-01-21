Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

